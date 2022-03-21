Parallel Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSG opened at $131.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $95.09 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average is $129.11.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

