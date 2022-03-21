Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,477 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,582 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,429,000 after purchasing an additional 580,075 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN opened at $58.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

