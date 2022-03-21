PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PD. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PD stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.17.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $49,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,972 shares of company stock worth $7,328,541 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $20,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 55.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

