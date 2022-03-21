PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of PACW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $357.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,414,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,491,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,364,000 after purchasing an additional 879,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

