Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $7.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

