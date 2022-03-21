Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
NASDAQ OXBR opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $7.13.
About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.