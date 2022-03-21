Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.60. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22). Equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

