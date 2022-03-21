Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,681,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,614,000 after acquiring an additional 285,693 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,170,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,374,000 after purchasing an additional 321,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 910,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 361,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 28,344 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYG stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,863,891. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.