Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.63.

Shares of ASH traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.42. 1,690,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

