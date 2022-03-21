Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1,668.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 76.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS opened at $77.98 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.