OSB Group (LON:OSB) Hits New 1-Year High at $592.00

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 592 ($7.70) and last traded at GBX 576.25 ($7.49), with a volume of 159850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 567.50 ($7.38).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.65) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 572.40 ($7.44).

The stock has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 527.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 515.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 21.10 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

