Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,589 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,113,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $86,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $81.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average is $87.98. The company has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

