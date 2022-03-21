Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.01%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

DG stock opened at $229.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

