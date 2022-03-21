Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,151.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Onconova Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. 188,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

