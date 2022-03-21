OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

OCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stephens started coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.98.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 829.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cavan M. Redmond purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 106,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,400 over the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 358.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

