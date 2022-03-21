Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. Approximately 156,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,040,224 shares.The stock last traded at $26.21 and had previously closed at $25.92.

Specifically, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,924,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,370,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $746,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,401 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

