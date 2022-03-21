Oddz Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $335,346.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $335,346.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,912.75 or 0.07101123 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,963.22 or 0.99866135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00041116 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,352,139 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

