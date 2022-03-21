Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OVLY opened at $18.88 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $155.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.40.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.08%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 644 shares of company stock valued at $12,226. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 358,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

