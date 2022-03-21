NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.390-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $773 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $134.34 on Monday. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $79.58 and a 12 month high of $141.48. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.47.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVEE. Robert W. Baird lowered NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $365,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,054,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,973,090. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global (Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.