Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 333,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,169,517 shares.The stock last traded at $103.71 and had previously closed at $99.65.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

