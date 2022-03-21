Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.66. 48,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,334. The stock has a market cap of $193.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.74. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

