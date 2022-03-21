Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.58.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,760,000 after buying an additional 960,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,811,000 after purchasing an additional 621,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,036,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,459,000 after purchasing an additional 620,760 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

