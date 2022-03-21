Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 86.00 to 93.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NHYDY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 139,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

