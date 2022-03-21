Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 480 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Brunswick worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brunswick by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Brunswick by 16,783.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 284,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.66. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.07.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.57.

Brunswick Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.