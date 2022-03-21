Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 186 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.26% of LCI Industries worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII stock opened at $125.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.15. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

In other news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

LCI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.