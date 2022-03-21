Nordea Investment Management AB Has $9.93 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI opened at $163.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.29 and a 200-day moving average of $170.13.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.