Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.47 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.27% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 598.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 203,276 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,517,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 150,004 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 97,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,100,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,753,000 after purchasing an additional 89,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.