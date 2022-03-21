Nordea Investment Management AB Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.19% of MaxLinear worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock opened at $60.20 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

