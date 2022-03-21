Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nokia’s FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

NOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Nokia from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised Nokia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Nokia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.20.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nokia has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Nokia’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,238,000 after buying an additional 19,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth about $52,361,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth about $35,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after buying an additional 4,763,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,982,000 after buying an additional 3,314,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

