Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nokia’s FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
NOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Nokia from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised Nokia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Nokia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.20.
Shares of NOK opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nokia has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,238,000 after buying an additional 19,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth about $52,361,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth about $35,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after buying an additional 4,763,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,982,000 after buying an additional 3,314,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.
About Nokia (Get Rating)
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nokia (NOK)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.