NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 645,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 65,154,176 shares.The stock last traded at $20.49 and had previously closed at $20.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in NIO by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in NIO by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 0.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in NIO by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in NIO by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

