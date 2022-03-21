NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 15.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 14.55. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of 10.50 and a fifty-two week high of 15.60.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero bought 37,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.06 per share, with a total value of 566,783.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 62,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.88 per share, with a total value of 864,141.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 227,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,475.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

