New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRZ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NRZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,387. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

