New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 900 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,306,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $75,901,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,219,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,897,000 after purchasing an additional 608,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 164.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 874,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 543,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

