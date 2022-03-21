New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Wedbush upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $72.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

