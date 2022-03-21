New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 33.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on NRG. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

