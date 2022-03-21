New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $89.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average of $95.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

