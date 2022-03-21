New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $425,000 Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Discovery were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Discovery by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Discovery by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

