New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 302,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after acquiring an additional 84,636 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $54.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

