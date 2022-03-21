Neo Market Capitalization Reaches $1.59 Billion (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $22.49 or 0.00054695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $245.04 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neo has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001978 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00046015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Neo

Neo is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

