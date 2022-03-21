Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Lifted to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of TSE:NBLY traded up C$1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching C$32.68. 50,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,195. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52 week low of C$20.50 and a 52 week high of C$40.07.
About Neighbourly Pharmacy
