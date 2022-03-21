Neblio (NEBL) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $639,581.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00079701 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016853 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005218 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,074,256 coins and its circulating supply is 18,809,629 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.