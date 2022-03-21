Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $649.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.15. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $37.16.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $268.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.96 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 72.38% and a return on equity of 27.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

