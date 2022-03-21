National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $57.84 on Monday. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.31.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in National Health Investors by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 427.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

