National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $57.84 on Monday. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.31.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.54%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in National Health Investors by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 427.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
