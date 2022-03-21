NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NantHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NantHealth stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $92.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.81. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NantHealth by 676.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NantHealth by 1,023.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 94,191 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NantHealth by 485.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 92,486 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The company empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

