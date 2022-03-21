Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($8.09) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($8.09) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($8.60). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($6.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($24.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($11.92) EPS.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

NBR opened at $148.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.04. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($23.82) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $56,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.