mStable USD Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002450 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.55 million and approximately $169,046.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,228.50 or 0.99877174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00021704 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.34 or 0.00262453 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

