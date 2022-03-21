MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $520.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $515.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.02. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.73 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

