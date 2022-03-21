MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.21.

MorphoSys stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.95. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 164,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

