ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $558.66 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will post sales of $558.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $550.83 million to $565.26 million. ModivCare posted sales of $456.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price target on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of ModivCare stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.73. 242,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,335. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day moving average of $144.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ModivCare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,981,000 after acquiring an additional 53,818 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 24.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ModivCare by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ModivCare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ModivCare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

