Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0329

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $32.89 million and approximately $17.63 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

