Misbloc Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Misbloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Misbloc has traded up 39.8% against the dollar. Misbloc has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $501,169.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Misbloc Coin Profile

MSB is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,104,557 coins. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io . The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

